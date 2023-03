Colorado dentist accused of poisoning wife to death

(CNN) — A Colorado dentist is facing first degree murder charges after being accused of killing his wife.

45-year-old James Craig’s wife was recently taken off life support.

Investigators believe Craig poisoned his wife with arsenic and cyanide in her pre-workout powder.

Authorities also discovered searches on Google by Craig asking questions such as β€œis arsenic detectable in autopsy?” Craig is scheduled for trial on Thursday.