Lexington Co. Sheriff warns of phone scam

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington C ounty Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a scam that is once again making the rounds.

Authorities remind you that if you get a phone call from someone claiming you need to provide money to them for not taking care of some type of business with law enforcement, don’t fall for it. Officials say a major red flag is when the caller on the other end of the phone is asking for your personal information.

Deputies say never give your personal information out to someone you do not know over the phone. They also suggest that if you get a call from someone asking you to do so, hang up and contact the company the previous call claims to represent and then law enforcement.