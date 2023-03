City of Columbia looks for volunteers for traffic study

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia is looking for volunteers for a traffic study to better understand who uses the roadways, streets, and sidewalks.

Officials say it’s to make Columbia streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

Volunteers will help count traffic numbers at various intersections where many pedestrians and cyclists have been killed.

If you would like to participate in the study you can click on the link provided HERE