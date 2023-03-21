Electric Energy company expanding in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Cooperative Electric Energy Utility Supply, Inc. is expanding their business in Lexington with a $52 million investment.

The consumer-owned electric materials supplier will offer electrical materials, personal protective equipment testing and a tool repair service.

The company is creating 61 new jobs and will serve municipalities, investor-owned utilities and electrical contractors state-wide, say officials.

According to the Governor’s Office, a new 247,000-square-foot facility will be purchased at 1029 Colite Ave.

Operations are expected to be online in the new facility by April 2024.

Individuals interested in joining the CEEUS team should visit the company’s careers page.