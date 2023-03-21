Local Living: Concert in Gardens, Studio 54

Local Living is brought to you by MUSC Health

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here is a look at your Local Living brought to you by MUSC Health.

Concert in the Gardens

If you’re looking for a chance to get up and close to nature while hearing some local talent, this could be an event that is right up your alley.

A concert is being held at the Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens this Thursday March 23, 2023. Performers from the South Carolina Philharmonic will join Historic Columbia to bring the concert to the Gardens! Event goers are encouraged to pack a picnic, pour some wine, sit back and enjoy!

This event is only for those 21 and older, planning to attend are asked to arrive anytime after 6 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m. and will last an hour! Tickets are required to attend the event, so keep in mind space is limited! If you are interested in finding out more information about the event, or would like to purchase your tickets you can click on the link provided HERE

Studio 54

Looking ahead to this weekend, The Columbia City ballet will take the stage at the Koger Center for the Arts.

Performances of ‘Studio 54’ will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. During the performance the company will turn the stage into a disco with live music, fashion, and dances all inspired by the 70’s.

Tickets are $35 to $60. To get your hands on tickets to attend click

HERE