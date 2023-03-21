Richland Coroner: Identity of victim in house fire on Wilkes Road released

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Coroner Rutherford has released the name of the victim of a house fire on Wilkes Road around 5:30 a.m. on March 21.

The victim is identified as Robert Hipps Jr., 95, of Columbia.

Firefighters say the fire broke out in a bedroom and the deceased was still inside the home.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by a space heater.