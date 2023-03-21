West Columbia’s Riverwalk Park Amphitheater entrance to close for renovations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia’s Riverwalk Park Amphitheather entrance and parking lot will be closed starting on March 22 for repairs and renovations on the bathrooms.

The public is asked to use the Moffatt Street entrance and parking at 100 Riverside Drive, West Columbia.