Sumter School District releases statement on shooting that left 3 children, 2 adults dead

The Sumter County School District has released a statement after three children and two adults were found dead after a domestic related shooting that occurred last night before 11:30 p.m. on Whitetail Circle.

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County School District has released a statement after three children and two adults were found dead after a domestic related shooting that occurred last night before 11:30 p.m. on Whitetail Circle.

In the statement provided to ABC Columbia News, Superintendent Dr. William Wright says, “Sumter School District is grieving the loss of three students. Two siblings attended Millwood Elementary School, and another sibling attended Alice Drive Middle School. Our sincere condolences are extended to the family. School counselors and our Crisis Response Team are at the schools to assist our students and staff who need assistance with this tragic loss. Our hearts are filled with sadness, and we will continue to lend support to one another during this time.”

There’s no threat to the public as Sumter police continue to investigate.

Stay with ABC Columbia for updates on the case.