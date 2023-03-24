Democratic Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson to speak with voters in Florence
Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson will be meeting with voters, party officials, and other community members about the issues affecting Florence and South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson will be meeting with voters, party officials, and other community members about the issues affecting Florence and South Carolina.
The special event will happen on March 28 at the Showtime Event Center, 1210 W Evans St, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
It will be hosted by the Florence County Democratic Party.