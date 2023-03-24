Democratic Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson to speak with voters in Florence

Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson will be meeting with voters, party officials, and other community members about the issues affecting Florence and South Carolina.
Jessica Mejia,
Screen Shot 2023 03 24 At 105932 Am

Courtesy: Showtime Event Center- Facebook

The special event will happen on March 28 at the Showtime Event Center, 1210 W Evans St, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The special event will happen on March 28 at the Showtime Event Center, 1210 W Evans St, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

It will be hosted by the Florence County Democratic Party.

 

