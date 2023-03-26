Campus lockdown lifted at Claflin University

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Claflin University says a campus lockdown is now lifted.

Claflin University sent out a campus alert of shots fired early this morning. The initial alert says shots were fired at South Carolina State and warned students to avoid the area.

The campus went on lockdown around 12:45 a.m. According to the alert, the suspects were identified as five black males, one wearing a yellow shirt and jeans, and another wearing a black hoodie.

Another alert was sent out around 1:30 a.m. letting students know the lockdown was lifted and that the suspects have left the area.