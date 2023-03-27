Three Richland Co. schools without water

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Early Monday morning Richland Co. officials say its utilities department experienced a breach in its water system and lost more than 300,000 gallons of water.

Officials say there is currently no water service to Hopkins Middle School, Hopkins Elementary School, and Gadsden Elementary School, as well as the homes and businesses in the surrounding areas.

Officials say they are investigating the cause of the breach and anticipate repairs could take up to six hours.

A boil water advisory is in place for the area.