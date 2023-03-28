Lexington man arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested and charged 43 year-old Derrick Bright with multiple drug and weapon charges.



Deputies say Bright was taken into custody after a probable cause search of his car led to the discovery of 850 ecstasy pills, 30 grams of cocaine, 100 grams of marijuana and two handguns.

He was arrested in the parking lot of a gas station on Highway 321 near Gardners Terrace Road last week.

According to arrest warrants, Mr. Bright is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking ecstasy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.