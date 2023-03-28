Red Cross assists family on Larchwood Drive after storm damages home

Families are combing through what's left of their homes today, after those devastating tornadoes in Mississippi, where at least 21 people have died.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Families are combing through what’s left of their homes today, after those devastating tornadoes in Mississippi, where at least 21 people have died.

The storms also caused some damage in Columbia.

The Red Cross says they are assisting a family after a tree fell on a home on Larchwood Drive.

They’re providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as flood, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.

Seven disaster-trained volunteers from the South Carolina region are heading to Mississippi and Alabama to help those in need.

The Red Cross is still asking for donations to help the victims.

Visit Red Cross for more information.