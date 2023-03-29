300 million jobs can be replaced by Artificial Intelligence, says Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs says up to 300 million full-time jobs around the world could be affected by artificial intelligence.

The new wave of AI spawning platforms like ChatGPT could lead to jobs being automated in some way.

In a report Sunday, economists predicted 18% of work globally could be computerized.

Economists at the investment bank believe the effects would be felt more deeply in advanced economies than emerging markets, with white-collar workers more at risk than manual laborers.

Also according to the report, the most affected jobs would be administrative workers and lawyers.