AG Wilson reminds South Carolinians to call 811 before you dig

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— April is National Safe Digging Month and Attorney General Alan Wilson is reminding South Carolina residents to call 811 before starting a project that involves digging.

Officials say it is the law, and not just a rule for contractors and utilities to abide by. It helps protect do-it-yourselfers, landscapers, contractors, and utility providers from unintentionally hitting underground utility lines while working on projects.

In the United States, someone damages a utility line, on average, every nine minutes, according to a press release provided by the Attorney General’s Office.

They can cause disruption of services and may even be deadly, in the case of damage to gas or electric lines.

Visit www.SC811.com for more information about safe digging practices in SC.