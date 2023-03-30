Fairfield authorities recover gun from student at Kelly Miller Elementary School

Fairfield deputies are investigating an incident where a student at Kelly Miller Elementary School was in possession of a firearm.
FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WOLO)— Fairfield deputies are investigating an incident where a student at Kelly Miller Elementary School was in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say a school staff member discovered the weapon and notified a School Resource Officer (SRO).

No one was injured, say deputies. In a statement, Sheriff Montgomery said, “Although we are not exactly sure how the child came into possession of this gun at this time, I want to take this time to remind parents and other adults to be responsible gun owners and to safely secure their weapons to protect our children.”

The incident is still under investigation.

 

