Two men accused of sending child sexual abuse material arrested

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of two Lexington county men on child sexual abuse materials charges.

Internet crimes against children task force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested 60 year old Michael Savona and 22 year old Adam Kelton in unrelated cases.

Investigators say both Savona and Kelton distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Kelton also disseminated obscene material.

Both men remain behind bars and face up to 10 years imprisonment.