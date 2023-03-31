Gamecocks face Iowa in Final Four Friday night

“It’s going to be Iowa versus South Carolina, and that’s who’s going to win the game,” Clark said. “It’s not going to be one player who’s going to win the game. I’m lucky enough to have four really good teammates on the court with me at the same time.”

Clark has put on quite a show since coming to Iowa (30-6). She led the nation in scoring twice and last weekend had a game for the ages, recording the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA history to lead the Hawkeyes to their first Final Four in 30 years.

This national semifinal has everything that women’s basketball could hope for, with the stars on the court and a team trying to secure its place in history — something that’s missing at the men’s Final Four this season.

The winner will face either LSU or Virginia Tech in the championship game Sunday night. Ticket prices for the women’s Final Four are going for more than the men’s games four hours away in Houston.

Clark was happy to see the attention being paid to the women’s games, but she was quick to point out that the women’s games are being played in a basketball arena while the men’s national semifinals are at a football stadium, which are much larger.