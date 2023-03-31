Lexington man sentenced to 40 Years for murder on Fish Hatchery Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A 22 year-old Lexington man was sentenced to 40 years without parole for murder.

According to authorities, on March 27, 2020 at 3630 Fish Hatchery Road, 28 year-old Barry Joe Chavis Jr. was shot and killed in his front yard after being confronted by Christopher David Shumpert following an argument about money.

Shumpert was identified by several witnesses at the scene.

He was sentenced to 20 years for Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and 5 years for Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.