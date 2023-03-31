Mortgage rates fall for 3rd week in a row

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Attention home buyers! Mortgage rates are coming down.

According to Freddie Mac, this week, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate in the U.S. was 6.32%.

That’s a bit lower than last week’s average of 6.42%. It’s the third consecutive week rates have trended down.

Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist says it’s due to economic uncertainty.

But low inventory is still presenting challenges to many people looking for a new home.