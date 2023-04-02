Stabbing incident under investigation in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is working to learn more about a stabbing that happened on Friday, April 31st.

According to investigators, deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Faraway Drive just before 8:00 p.m. in reference to a verbal altercation that turned physical. When deputies arrived, they found a man with a stab wound to the upper body.

The victim was taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s department.

If you have any any information call Crimestoppers at -1-888-CRIME-SC.