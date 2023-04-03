Lemonade Twins hold 2nd Easter Egg Hunt featuring food trucks, face paint

The Lemonade Twins are at it again!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lemonade Twins are at it again! This time with an Easter egg hunt.

The two local second graders attend Meadowfield Elementary School and started their own lemonade business in 2020.

Malia and Faith Jeffcoat, also known as “The Lemonade Twins,” offer a variety of flavors like cotton-candy and blueberry pomegranate.

Saturday, the two held their second Easter egg hunt for the community, including food trucks, face paint, reading, and of course lemonade.

Their mom says the girls inspire her everyday.