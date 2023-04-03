Local man inspiring others after losing nearly 400 pounds

“I just feel like I got a second chance because I was just living to die, I was just living to die,’ says Brooks.

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – One local man says he has a second chance at life thanks to Verizon and a weight loss surgery. Michael Brooks says he’s always been on the heavier side since he was a child but it got worse when he entered his thirties and gained 3oo pounds in a span of 5 years, going from 280 to 620 pounds.

“At that point I was thinking if I keep living down this path. I don’t think I have 10 years left in me . . I won’t make it to 40,” says Brooks.

Brooks works at the Verizon in Sumter. His co-workers told him about the weight-loss surgery and with the help of the company the $30,000 procedure cost him $3,000.

“We’re so happy that through our total rewards package Michael felt empowered, felt supported to achieve that weight loss goal which is incredible. The fact that he can serve as inspiration to others makes us proud and honestly we’re inspired by him and it motivates us to find more ways to support all of our employees,” says Jennifer Marin, who is a Verizon employee.

“If it wasn’t for Verizon I don’t know where I would be at this point,” says Brooks.

The surgery does not lose the weight for you, it helps you in terms of appetite. Brooks was told it would be a three to five year process to lose the weight. Yet with hard work and determination he lost 300 pounds in a year. “If I could go back and talk to that guy. The first thing I would say is we made it man. I forgive him. I would tell him I’m proud of him. I know what he had to go through to get there and I want to let him know if nobody else is proud of you I’m proud of you,” says Brooks. He also has a message for other people who are struggling with weight loss. “Don’t give up .. . more than just weight loss – just in life. If you believe in you then you can do whatever you want to do.”