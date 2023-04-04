Orangeburg City Parks and Recreations to host Earth Day celebration

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department will be celebrating Earth Day on April 14 beginning at 11 a.m. in the Edisto Memorial Gardens.

Activities are free to the public and include planting zinnia seeds, guided tours of the garden, and giveaways of orange blossom honey sticks and potted zinnias.

The Story of the Honeybee, an interactive skit, will be offered to educate about the role insects play in gardening.

Food trucks will be selling fair food and Italian ice across from the rose garden from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.