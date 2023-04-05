Agape Care Group celebrates late hospice patients with colorful umbrellas

Agape Care held an event at the State House to get the word out about hospice care.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Agape Care held an event at the State House to get the word out about hospice care.

It was called “Life Blooms Eternally” and was hosted by our own Doug Currin.

Every year more than 50% of people who pass away in SC do so without the use of their earned hospice benefit.

The hospice benefit is for people with a life expectancy of six months or less, however most patients and their families choose hospice in the last seven days of life.

The late Senator Bob Dole helped this program grow.

Monday’s placement of colorful umbrellas on the front lawn of the State House represented patients who have passed away.