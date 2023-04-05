Cayce Police searching for man wanted on traffic violations

Cayce Police are looking for a habitual traffic offender wanted for driving with a suspended driver's license.
CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Cayce Police are looking for a habitual traffic offender wanted for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Teron Demarquis Weston was stopped for a traffic violation on August 5, say officials.

A DMV search revealed he had previously been convicted three times for the same offense.

Authorities say Weston has refused to turn himself in after not appearing at his court date.

If you know where he can be located, call (803) 794-0456 or submit your tips through Crime Stoppers using this LINK or download the mobile app “P3 Tips”.

 

