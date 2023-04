Nascar makes a pitt stop at Governor’s Mansion

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Nascar made a pitt stop at the Governor’s Mansion Wednesday for their Craftsman Truck Series race announcement.

The event was held with the department of public safety to promote safe and sober driving on South Carolina roads. Darlington Raceway President Kelly Tharp and driver Ross Chastain appeared as guests of the event, revealing the logo for for the department’s “Click it Don’t Risk it” campaign.