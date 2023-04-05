Spring into April with Food Truck Fridays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia continues the Food Truck Fridays through the month of April.

The food trucks will operate from one location and there will be new food vendors.

The public can visit the food trucks from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 2300 Bull Street.

Please find below the schedule for Food Truck Fridays:

April 7

Holiday

April 14

Luna’s Grill

Heaven’s Cuisine

April 21

Barn Bites

Bubblelicious

Luna’s Grill

April 28

Food Truck Event- closed

(Will resume in May)

*please see attachment

For more information, please visit columbiasc.gov.