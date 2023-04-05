Spring into April with Food Truck Fridays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia continues the Food Truck Fridays through the month of April.
The food trucks will operate from one location and there will be new food vendors.
The public can visit the food trucks from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 2300 Bull Street.
Please find below the schedule for Food Truck Fridays:
April 7
Holiday
April 14
Luna’s Grill
Heaven’s Cuisine
April 21
Barn Bites
Bubblelicious
Luna’s Grill
April 28
Food Truck Event- closed
(Will resume in May)
For more information, please visit columbiasc.gov.