Poll: 1/3 in favor of Biden re-election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Just one-third of Americans say President Joe Biden deserves to be re-elected.

That’s according to a new CNN poll.

A majority of democrats say they would like to see someone else as the party nominee for president next year.

Meanwhile, Biden’s approval rating was 42% overall, with 57 % disapproving.