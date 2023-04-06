Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces run for president

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Earlier this week Robert F. Kennedy Junior filed paper work with the Federal Election Commission to run for the democratic nomination for president.

Last month, Kennedy said he was considering a run and now he says his top priority will be to “end the corrupt merger between state and corporate power.”

Kennedy is the son of the former New York senator and Attorney General who shared his name.

Robert Kennedy Senior was assassinated in 1968.

RFK Junior is also the nephew of the late President John Kennedy.