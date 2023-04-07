AG: Lexington man charged with having child sexual abuse material

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)–According to the SC Attorney General’s office, William Woods, 63, is facing five charges in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors after they say he was found in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators say a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lead them to woods who was arrested March 30th.

The Attorney General’s Office uses the term child sexual abuse material as they say pornography indicates the child was a willing participant.

If convicted, Woods could face up to 50 years in prison.