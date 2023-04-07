Chrysler to soon offer autism-friendly accessory package

Chrysler will soon be helping passengers with autism in a huge way!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Chrysler will soon be helping passengers with autism in a huge way!

The car company teamed up with the Autism Society of America to develop a package of accessories to create a “Calm Cabin” which will help reduce anxiety.

The package includes a sound and light therapy device programmed with several modes including “breathing coach.”

It also comes with a velvet seat belt cover, soft-touch travel pillow and a 12 pound weighted sensory blanket.

The package will be offered through Chrysler’s website this spring for $299.95.