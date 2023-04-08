Deadly apartment shooting in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

On Saturday, April 8th around 5 a.m., deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Metze Road after residents reported hearing gunshots, according to investigators. When deputies arrived, they found a 39-year-old male victim lying face down in the hallway of one of the buildings.

Investigators say the victim had multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he died from his injuries.