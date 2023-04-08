Deadly apartment shooting in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.
On Saturday, April 8th around 5 a.m., deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Metze Road after residents reported hearing gunshots, according to investigators. When deputies arrived, they found a 39-year-old male victim lying face down in the hallway of one of the buildings.
Investigators say the victim had multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he died from his injuries.
Investigators are actively working to determine what led up to the shooting. If you have any information on what happened, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).