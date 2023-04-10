Orangeburg Coroner: Automobile accident victims identified

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)– The Orangeburg Coroner is identifying the deceased in an automobile accident that happened on April 9 on Charleston Hwy.

Around 5:05 p.m., Ariyannah Crosby, 6, and Saniya Stevens, 3, of Quince Circle Summerville both died of injuries from the motor vehicle collision, say officials.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT Team continues to investigate.