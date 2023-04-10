Princess Cruises to add 116-day trip in 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—If you want to see the world, here’s your chance to set sail!

Princess Cruises just announced a new 2025 world cruise that will take passengers to 26 countries over 116 days.

The cruise line says it is the longest itinerary in its history.

The voyage will set sail in January 2025 and will include stops in Australia, the South Pacific, the Mediterranean, Africa and Central America, just to name a few.

However, it won’t be cheap, prices start at about $20,000.