Richland Library hosts award-winning comic writer Chuck Brown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library Main is hosting a “meet the author” event with Eisner-winning author Chuck Brown.

The event is free and open to the public on April 13 at 6 p.m.

Brown has written for both DC and Marvel comics. He will speak about his experience working on Black Panther, and his latest project writing Disney Villains for Dynamite entertainment.

The Eisner and Ringo-winning writer has written notable works such as:

• The Punisher

• Wolverine

• Black Panther

• Superman

• Black Manta

• Aquaman

Brown is the writer and creator of On the Stump, Flawed, and Co-Writer and Co-Creator of Bitter Root for Image Comics.