Blanchard Machinery expands SC footprint with Calhoun Co. operations

A leading construction equipment supplier announced plans to expand its SC operations with a new facility in Calhoun County.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A leading construction equipment supplier announced plans to expand its SC operations with a new facility in Calhoun County.

Blanchard Machinery Company’s $46 million investment will create 30 new jobs, say officials.

The supplier serves the construction, mining, agriculture, forestry, electric power generation and marine power industries.

The company is Caterpillar’s exclusive distributor for machine and generator sales, rental, machine parts and service in SC.

Officials say 150 existing jobs will be transferred from its Lexington County operations to the new facility.

Operations are estimated to be complete in 2026.