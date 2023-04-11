Former Lexington deputy charged with misconduct in office

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy is accused of misrepresenting the number of hours he worked on official duty.

According to arrest warrants, Gabriel William Mulkey, 25, is charged with misconduct in office and obtaining signature under false pretenses.

Sheriff Koon terminated Mulkey on Oct. 10, 2022.

The Leesville resident formerly served as a patrol deputy, and turned himself in Tuesday morning.