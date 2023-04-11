Pet of the Week: Baby!

LEXINGTON CO., (WOLO)- Meet Baby! She is a 5-year-old Australian Shepard-Pointer mix currently at Lexington County Animal Services. Shelter staff say she has been waiting patiently for her forever home since January after she got away from her family and was never reclaimed.

Baby loves to play outside, is great with other dogs, and appears to be kennel and possibly house-trained. Her sweet, gentle nature indicates she might be good with kids as well, but as always staff recommend bringing any young or furry family members to the shelter for a meet-and-greet to ensure the best fit for you and your future pet.

As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers, and this month it’s raining cats and dogs at shelters across the midlands. So now through April 29th, Lexington County Animal Services is holding a Spring adoption special. All pets who have been at the shelter for more than 30 days, including Baby, will be free to a good home. All other adoptions are just $20.

Visit and adopt Baby today on National Pet Day at 321 Ball Park Rd., Lexington County, SC 29072.