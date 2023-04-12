Family of former NFL player sues SC State University in wrongful death lawsuit

The family of Philip Adams, a former NFL player accused of killing six people in Rock Hill in 2021 is suing SC State University where he played college football.

The wrongful death lawsuit claims the University failed to protect and treat Adams and other players for head injuries suffered on the field when he played from 2006 to 2009.

In April of 2021, investigators say Adams shot and killed six people before turning the gun on himself.

An autopsy showed he had CTE, a disease linked to head concussions that can cause symptoms including violent mood swings.