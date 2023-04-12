National Recording Registry inducts John Lennon, Mariah Carey hits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— “Imagine” by John Lennon, “Like a Virgin” by Madonna, and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” are now on the National Recording Registry.

Those tunes, and the Super Mario Brother’s theme were among the 25 recordings Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden named as audio treasures today.

Super Mario Brothers is the first video game theme ever added to the registry.

The new additions also included Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” and Queen Latifah’s “All Hail the Queen.”

The new titles bring the total number of songs selected for the National Recording Registry to 625.