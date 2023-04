Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Tuesday a spokesperson for the Sumter Police Department announced the agency provided an affidavit to the SC Department of Revenue to pull the liquor license for Brewer’s Bar and Grill on E. Westmark Blvd.

Police say Brewer’s has been the scene of several violent crimes including a Saturday shooting that resulted in one man’s death.

Police say that additional steps are being taken to ultimately close the business.