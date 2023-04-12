Thousands of blooming orchids to be featured in this year’s SC Orchid Show

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)—The South Carolina Orchid Society has announced this year’s SC Orchid Show and Sale.

The free event will take place April 14—16 in the new Garden Council of Greater Columbia Building at 1605 Park Circle.

The show will feature thousands of blooming orchids presented by growers from all over the Southeast.

Sculptors, potters and jewelry designers will also be present at the show.

Cash prizes and national awards will be given to the best plants.

Visit https://southcarolinaorchidsociety.org for more information.