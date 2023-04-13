E-cigarette maker JUUL to pay millions in settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— E-cigarette maker JUUL Labs is paying $462 million to six U.S. states and D.C. in the largest multi-state settlement yet for the company.

The company has been accused of contributing to the rise of vaping among youth.

In today’s Health Minute, Mandy Gaither has more on what this means for the future of vaping in the U.S.