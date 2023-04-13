Sumter PD urges public to practice golf cart safety

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Did you know that golf carts are regulated by state law?

Sumter Police is urging the public to verify their golf cart is properly permitted and operated.

According to state law:

A permit/registration must be carried while in operation

Operators must be at least 16 years old and have a valid S.C. driver’s license with them

Golf carts must only be operated during daylight hours, within 4 miles of the registered owner’s home and only driven on secondary roads or roads where the speed limit is 35 mph or less

Visit scdmvonline.com or contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 for more information.