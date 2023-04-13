Sumter PD urges public to practice golf cart safety

Did you know that golf carts are regulated by state law?
Jessica Mejia,

Gold State Laws

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Did you know that golf carts are regulated by state law?

Sumter Police is urging the public to verify their golf cart is properly permitted and operated.

According to state law:

  • A permit/registration must be carried while in operation
  • Operators must be at least 16 years old and have a valid S.C. driver’s license with them
  • Golf carts must only be operated during daylight hours, within 4 miles of the registered owner’s home and only driven on secondary roads or roads where the speed limit is 35 mph or less

Visit scdmvonline.com or contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 for more information.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts