USC postpones “Celebration of Dawn Staley”

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials at The University of South Carolina announced Friday the postponement of the second annual “A Celebration of Dawn Staley featuring Robin Roberts”.

A university spokesperson says it is due to “unavoidable scheduling conflicts”.

The event was scheduled to take place April 27th at the Pastides Alumni Center.

It serves as a fundraiser for the Dawn Staley Champions Fund which helps support scholarships for first-generation, economically disadvantaged, and underrepresented students at USC.

USC says they plan to reschedule the event for a future date.

For additional information about the Dawn Staley Champions Fund, visit https://sc.edu/giving/ choose_where_to_give/ champions_fund/index.php.