Investigation underway after woman shot in Richland County

RICHLAND COUTNY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that sent a woman to the hospital.

On Sunday, April 16th, Deputies were patrolling in the 1300 block of Longcreek Drive just before 1 a.m. when they heard gunshots. Investigators say they were then flagged down by a man who informed them that a woman had been shot.

Deputies immediately located the victim, a 24-year-old woman who was rushed to the hospital where she remains for treatment.

Investigators say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.