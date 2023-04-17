David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy protection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—If you’re engaged and hoping for a traditional wedding you may want to secure your dress and tux as soon as possible.

Today, David’s Bridal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Last week, the company announced it was laying off 9,000 of its roughly 10,000 employees.

Blaming changing tastes in weddings—where casual ceremonies are becoming more popular and some women are opting for thrift dresses. Bigger trends may also be at play.

Marriage rates have been declining since the 80s and even though they are recovering from Covid-era lows, they still haven’t bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.

David’s Bridal plans to keep its 300 stores open for now, while it looks for a buyer.

If it doesn’t find one, the company may have to close those stores.