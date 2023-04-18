Apple begins offering saving accounts to card holders

Apple is now offering a high-yield savings account to its card holders.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Apple is now offering a high-yield savings account to its card holders.

The new product is only for people with Apple hardware.

Customers can use the account with Goldman Sachs to put any savings they wish to deposit as well as the 3% cash back they get from using the Apple card.

Bankrate has given the Apple card high marks as a no-fee rewards credit car.