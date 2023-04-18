EV car owners can receive up to $7,500 back in tax credit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Fewer electric vehicles are eligible for tax credits this year.

According the Treasury Department, consumers can get up to $7,500 back on certain cars.

Most of them are made by the U.S. automakers Ford, General Motors and Stellantis and Tesla.

EVs from foreign brands like Hyundai and Nissan are no longer on the list.

That could change as these companies build factories in the U.S. to assemble their vehicles.

This update is based on new rules from the Inflation Reduction Act.